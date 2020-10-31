Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 39.2% in October

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 214,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aemetis stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
