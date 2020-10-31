Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 39.2% in October

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 214,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aemetis stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

