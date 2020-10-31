Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

