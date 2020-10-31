Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Craig Hallum currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

