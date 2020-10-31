Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

