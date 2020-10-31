Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.2% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 119.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

