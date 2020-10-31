Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

