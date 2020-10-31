Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.03. Addex Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 101 shares.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

About Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

