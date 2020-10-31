AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 87.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 338,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 46.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 186,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

