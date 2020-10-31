Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.