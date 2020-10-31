Actiam N.V. Has $48.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Actiam N.V. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.3% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,463.65. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

