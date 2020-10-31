Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Accuray by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 543,073 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

