Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

