Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In related news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $104.58 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.