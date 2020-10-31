Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
ASO stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
