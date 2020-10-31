Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

