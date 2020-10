Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

ASO opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

