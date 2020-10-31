Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

