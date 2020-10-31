AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

