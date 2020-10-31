9,600 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.