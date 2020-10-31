6,850 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPYU. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.