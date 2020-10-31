5,434 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

