5,415 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.