$482.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $482.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.68 million to $490.76 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.