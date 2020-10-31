$482.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $482.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.68 million to $490.76 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cubic.
Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.
In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.
Shares of CUB opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).
Further Reading: G-20
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.