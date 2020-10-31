$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 103,702 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THC opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.