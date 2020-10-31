$31.05 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.25 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBB. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

