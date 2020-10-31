$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $115.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $116.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SMBK stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

