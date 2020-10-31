2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares shot up 6.6% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $39.00 price target on the stock. 2U traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.28. 1,607,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,617,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 2U by 11.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

