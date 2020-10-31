$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.60 million and the lowest is $16.85 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $4.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 549.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $94.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.44 million, with estimates ranging from $107.67 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,760.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

