$238.84 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to post $238.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.80 million. RLI reported sales of $233.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $932.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

