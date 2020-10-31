20,267 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.