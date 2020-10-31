1,720 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 295.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $204.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $224.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.03.

