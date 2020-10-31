1,264 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

