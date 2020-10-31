$114.96 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will report $114.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.84 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $424.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $430.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $502.50 million, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $523.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

