$114.96 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to announce sales of $114.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.84 million and the highest is $117.07 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $424.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $430.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $502.50 million, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $523.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

