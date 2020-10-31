10,378 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $202,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 45.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of O opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

