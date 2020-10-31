1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 15.3% Following Insider Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price traded down 15.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $21.37. 3,504,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 754,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Specifically, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.2% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.