-$1.59 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.07). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,494,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.