-$1.59 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.07). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,494,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

