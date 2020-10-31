$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

