$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of MCHP opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.18. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $116.56.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

