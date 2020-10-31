$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.53. Apple reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

AAPL stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Apple by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,534,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972,228 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Apple by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Apple by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,391,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,319,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385,179 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

