$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.40. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MSA Safety by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MSA Safety by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA opened at $131.92 on Monday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.