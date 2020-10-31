$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.