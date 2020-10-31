$0.58 EPS Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. BCE posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in BCE by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 222,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in BCE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,705 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.