$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.22. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 332,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,868 shares of company stock valued at $650,191. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

