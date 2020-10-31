-$0.19 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Diamond S Shipping also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

NYSE DSSI opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.