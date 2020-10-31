-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:NG opened at $10.36 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

