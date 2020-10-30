Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

