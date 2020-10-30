Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

