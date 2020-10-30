Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $329.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.24 and a 200 day moving average of $346.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

