Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Zendesk stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 532,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

